The secret to perfect
sound is you
We all hear differently. The nuraphone uses a self-learning engine to automatically tune to your unique hearing bringing your music into stunning focus. Discover the magic of the nuraphone.
Headphones reinvented
The difference is you
If you asked us to make you the perfect headphones - we would start by measuring your hearing. That's because we all hear differently, and this difference is far greater than you realise.
Learns & adapts to you
At its core is a self-learning engine built into the nuraphone that automatically learns and adapts to your unique hearing. Hear your favorite music for the first time.
Learns your hearing in 60s without even the press of a button.
Creates your unique hearing profile.
Adapts the sound system to match your hearing system.
Immerse yourself
We don’t just hear music - we feel music. The nuraphone delivers bass you can feel, while maintaining crystal clear detail. It works by splitting the melodic sounds to an in-ear speaker, and the bass sounds to an over-ear tactile driver that delivers the sound through your skin. For the first time you can adjust your level of immersion. Stand at the back of the room, or in the front row.
A complete redesign of the headphone
Enables cable connection to Lightning, USB, USB-C, micro-USB & 3.5mm jack
inova™
nura’s patented in & over architecture
A truly personalised experience
Create your hearing profile using the nura iOS or Android app.
Once created, your profile is stored on the nuraphone.
Up to three unique profiles can be stored at the same time.
Coming soon
Create your hearing profile using the nura iOS or Android app.
#WhatsYourSound
techlawson Loving my nuraphones! This image represents how I hear music #WhatsYourSound
chris.fullwood nuraphone created my own hearing profile #nuraphone #whatsyoursound #nura
bridgetty My hearing signature! #Whatsmysound #nuraphone
becflorence The nuraphone is a completely new way to listen to music. Check out my unique hearing profile that they use to play songs to my hearing sensitivities #whatsyoursound #nuraphone #nura
therobyang Sound Portrait #nuraphone #whatsyoursound
madbish_ Visualisation of my hearing! #WhatsYourSound #nuraphone
nuraphone
USB-A charging cable
Magnetic locking protective case
|Dimensions
|190 x 170 x 88 mm
|Weight
|329 g
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth aptX HD, Universal Wired (Lightning, USB-C, micro-USB, analog)
|Battery
|10 to 20 hours
|Noise Isolation
|Dual passive
|Materials
|High grade stainless, aluminium cups, hypoallergenic silicon pads
|Voice
|External microphones for calls
Ready for personalised sound?
30-day satisfaction guarantee.