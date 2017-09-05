First shipment almost sold out. Free shipping for orders placed before October 8!

The secret to perfect
sound is you

We all hear differently. The nuraphone uses a self-learning engine to automatically tune to your unique hearing bringing your music into stunning focus. Discover the magic of the nuraphone.

nuraphone
Experience the nuraphone

AT A GLANCE
Headphones reinvented

sonic moulding™
inova™
Dual layer isolation
Deep Immersion
Wireless or Wired Connectivity
PERSONALISED SOUND

The difference is you

If you asked us to make you the perfect headphones - we would start by measuring your hearing. That's because we all hear differently, and this difference is far greater than you realise.

LEARN & ADAPT

Learns & adapts to you

At its core is a self-learning engine built into the nuraphone that automatically learns and adapts to your unique hearing. Hear your favorite music for the first time.

Learns your hearing in 60s without even the press of a button.

Creates your unique hearing profile.

Adapts the sound system to match your hearing system.

More about the technology
IMMERSION MODE

Immerse yourself

We don’t just hear music - we feel music. The nuraphone delivers bass you can feel, while maintaining crystal clear detail. It works by splitting the melodic sounds to an in-ear speaker, and the bass sounds to an over-ear tactile driver that delivers the sound through your skin. For the first time you can adjust your level of immersion. Stand at the back of the room, or in the front row.

Moved by music

THE DESIGN

A complete redesign of the headphone

Soft silicon matched to your skin
Patented active cooling
inova™ architecture
Universal nura connector

Enables cable connection to Lightning, USB, USB-C, micro-USB & 3.5mm jack

Programmable touch control
Flexible band for all shapes and sizes
Durable metal body
inova™

nura’s patented in & over architecture

NURA APP

A truly personalised experience

Create your hearing profile using the nura iOS or Android app.

Once created, your profile is stored on the nuraphone.

Up to three unique profiles can be stored at the same time.

Coming soon

CREATE & SHARE YOUR SOUND

#WhatsYourSound

SPECIFICATIONS

nuraphone

Unboxed
nuraphone
USB-A charging cable
Magnetic locking protective case
Tech Specs
Dimensions 190 x 170 x 88 mm
Weight 329 g
Connectivity Bluetooth aptX HD, Universal Wired (Lightning, USB-C, micro-USB, analog)
Battery 10 to 20 hours
Noise Isolation Dual passive
Materials High grade stainless, aluminium cups, hypoallergenic silicon pads
Voice External microphones for calls
